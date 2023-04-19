MP: Dewas Municipal Corporation passes surplus budget for 2023-24

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas Municipal Corporation (DMC) has approved a surplus revenue budget for 2023-24 fiscal on Monday. The budget, presented by finance and accounts department committee chairman Ajay Tomar and unanimously passed in the council estimated total receipts at Rs 707.54 crore while expenditure was projected at Rs 707.38 crore.

The council meeting was chaired by chairman Ravi Jain in the presence of mayor Geeta Agarwal, MLA representative Durgesh Agarwal. As per the proposed budget, the net revenue income is 158.53 crore. Total capital receipts amount is Rs 549.01 crore where as revenue expenditure the amount is Rs 141.02 crore. The capital expenditure is Rs 566.36 crore.

Rs 1.75 crore has been allocated for cow shed development, Rs 3.15 crore has been earmarked for the implementation of women’s empowerment projects. Similarly, Rs 5.65 crore has been allocated for construction of lawn gardens, greenry, nursery construction, sports equipment. Stressing on major infra projects in the city, Rs 70 lakh is allocated for renovation work in government girls schools, Rs 1 crore for hawkers’ zone market, Rs 6.50 crore for beautification of roads, Rs 2.5 crore for regularisation of new/illegal colonies.

Rs 10 crore was allocated for construction of asphalt road, Rs 50 lakh for development of major squares, Rs 30 lakh for the facelift of Shankargarh Pahadi. Similarly, Rs 10 crore was allocated for National Clean Air Project work, Rs 2.97 crore earmarked for development work under State Disaster Summons Fund Scheme.

Rs 35 crore is allocated for bridge construction development work at Rasulpur square, Rs 10 crore for AB Road Constitution Park Building, Rs 40 crore was allocated for Ujjain Road broadening and beautification work. During the meeting, the dilapidated park located in Agroha Nagar was identified as Dewas Press Club.