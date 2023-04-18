 MP: Dewas Collector Rishav Gupta chairs time-limit meet
Analysing ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP), the collector asked respective officers to conduct various workshops for bamboo cultivators so that they can learn new and easy techniques to cultivate and process bamboo.

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rishav Gupta chaired a time-limit (TL) meeting to review matters related to inter-departmental co-ordination at the collector's office. While reviewing the progress report of Mukhya Mantri Ladli Behna Yojana, Gupta instructed concerned officers to complete filling up of forms by April 30. Beneficiaries who have not yet enrolled on the scheme should be informed through a door-to-door campaign.

Analysing 'One District One Product' (ODOP), the collector asked respective officers to conduct various workshops for bamboo cultivators so that they can learn new and easy techniques to cultivate and process bamboo. 

Gupta instructed all sub-divisional officers to organise development block and sub-division level meetings after district-level TL meeting. He asked to review all schemes and submit their progress report. He instructed all revenue officers to collect revenue. Rural engineering department executive engineer Ajmer Dudwe's salary was also deducted for not doing his work with sincerity. 

District panchayat CEO Prakash Singh Chauhan, SDM Pradeep Soni, deputy collector Shivani Taretia, deputy collector Sanjeev Saxena and others were also present. 

