Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner chairs meeting to review cleanliness in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan chaired a meeting with officers of various departments under the Swachh Bharat Mission, Cleanliness Survey 2023. Chouhan discussed the status of cleanliness in the city with health officer Jitendra Sisodia and drainage maintenance with deputy engineer Dinesh Chauhan. Chouhan instructed assistant engineer Jagdish Verma to solve the problem regarding the sewerage connection in the city.

Deputy engineer Dilip Malviya was asked by commissioner to inspect and inform about the availability of sufficient water in Shankargarh Gaushala. Instructions were also given to sanitary inspectors regarding the maintenance of compost pits in the gardens. In-charge Dinesh Mishra gave information about the status of night garbage vehicles.

On this, the commissioner asked him to submit a daily report of night garbage trucks. All three zonal officers, assistant engineers Jagdish Verma, Induprabha Bharti, and Dinesh Chauhan were guided to focus on the sewerage connection. Sanitation nodal officer Saurabh Tripathi was instructed to monitor the ongoing sanitation works on a daily basis.

