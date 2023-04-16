MP: Dewas CISF observes Fire Service Week

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Fire Service Week is being observed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) fire branch unit at Bank Note Press (BNP), Dewas from April 14 to 20. The programme was inaugurated by BNP’s chief general manager S Mohapatra, commandant Shivratan Singh Meena and others dignitaries, with the release of leaflets and pamphlets.

Mohapatra gave detailed information about the programme in his address, remembering 68 fire brigade members, who were martyred in the fire accident in Mumbai DockYard on April 14, 1944 and the jawans who were martyred in various accidents after that.

A two-minute silence was also observed in memory of the martyrs and a wreath was laid at the martyr's statue. Mohapatra administered the oath of fire safety awareness and requested everyone to participate in the programmes organised during the week actively. The function concluded with a vote of thanks by Pawan Kanwar.