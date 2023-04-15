 Indore: Vande Bharat train to be run after getting rake, says General Manger of Western Railway
Indore: Vande Bharat train to be run after getting rake, says General Manger of Western Railway

'Rly station development plan being prepared' 

Saturday, April 15, 2023
Inodre (Madhya Pradesh): AK Mishra, General Manger (GM) of Western Railway (WR) has said that Vande Bharat trains would be run only after getting its rake. He also clarified that the redevelopment plan of the city railway station is being prepared by the Ratlam division. After completion the plan will be sent to WR and then Railway Board for final approval. Thereafter the tenders of the city railway station redevelopment project would be floated. 

Mishra who was on a surprise inspection on Saturday in a very brief conversation with the media informed about the ongoing railway projects related to the city. On the question of starting of Vande Bharat train from the city, he simply said is decided at Railway Board level and is subject to the availability of the rake. 

MP Shankar Lalwani met the GM at the railway station and discussed railway projects. 

