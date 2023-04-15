Indore: PESA mobilisers' training programme from April 17

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The training programmes of mobilisers of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act will be organised from April 17 to 27 in Indore division.

The PESA Act, 1996, gives special powers to the Gram Sabhas of Scheduled Areas, especially for the management of natural resources.

As per the guidelines given by the state government, one mobiliser has been appointed in each panchayat of Indore division under the PESA Act. They will be given training at the district panchayat headquarters.

Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma has given instructions for effective organisation of this programme. He said that training of mobilisers is very important for effective implementation of the PESA Act. For this, the training should be compulsorily conducted at the headquarters of the concerned district panchayat between April 17 to 27.

In the said training, cooperation of block level coordinators and district level coordinators of PESA Act along with master trainers of PESA Act and district and block level officers related to subjects covered under PESA Act should be taken. The overall responsibility of this training will be of the district collectors.

Read Also Bhopal: International Shooting Sport Federation reinstates old rules for Paris 2024 event