 Madhya Pradesh: Cyber Crook Loots ₹3 Lakhs From Cement Trader In Mandsaur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Pipliya Mandi/Mandsaur (Mandsaur): A building material trader fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing lakhs of rupees in an online transaction. This incident highlights the increasing sophistication of cyber fraud and serves as a reminder for businesses to implement robust security measures when conducting online transactions.

Vikas Garg, the businessman, received a call from an individual posing as a contractor, requesting 60 bags of cement to be delivered to a girls' school named Kanya Shala.

Trusting the caller, Garg dispatched his employee with the cement-filled tractor trolley to the specified location. Upon arrival, they discovered the school locked, prompting Garg to contact the caller. The imposter instructed him to park the tractor and demanded Rs 10 for a supposed error in the transaction.

As Garg complied, he received a message about substantial fund deductions from his accounts. Panicked, he was coerced into providing a QR code for his other account, resulting in an additional loss of Rs 3.15 lakh. Realising the deception, Garg promptly reported the incident to the police.

The superintendent of police Anurag Sujania has assured a thorough investigation into the matter, promising swift action against the cyber fraudsters. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for heightened awareness and vigilance in online transactions to prevent falling prey to such scams.

