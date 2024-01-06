 MP Weather Updates: Extreme Cold, Rain & Fog To Continue Till Jan 11 Due To Active Western Disturbance
Major cities like Bhopal and Indore remained deprived of the sunshine for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 03:59 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chilly days have been prevailing in the state since January 1. There is no possibility of any relief from severe cold, fog and rain in Madhya Pradesh for the next 6 days. Heavy rain was recorded in Chhindwara at 4 am on Saturday morning. A young man died of a heart attack while jogging in Gwalior.

article-image

On Saturday, there was moderate to dense fog in 30 districts including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior. At the same time, there may be drizzle or light rain with cloud cover in half the state. Meteorologists have predicted similar weather to continue till January 11. Due to Western Disturbance being active over Haryana, the weather will be cold in the state also.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said that the system is still active in the state, which will remain for the next two to three days. On the other hand, a Western Disturbance is active over Haryana. Due to this, the weather will remain cold in the coming days also.

article-image

