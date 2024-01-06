MP: 7th Battalion Soldier Shoots Himself With AK-47 In Jabalpur, Critical | File Pic

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A soldier of the 7th battalion posted at the Polytechnic College in Jabalpur shot himself with an AK-47 on Friday evening. The bullet passed straight through his chest, leaving him profusely bleeding.

He was rushed to a district hospital, where the doctors referred him to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital in Jabalpur. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

However, the reason behind the soldier’s extreme step is yet to be known and a departmental enquiry has been ordered in the matter.

The jawan hails from Karnataka

It is reported that Central Reserve Police Force Jawan Parshuram shot himself at Polytechnic College at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Senior officials were informed about this incident. And the injured soldier was taken to the district hospital. Here, the doctors provided first aid, and considering the serious situation, they referred him to Jabalpur.

Commandant Vikram Sarangpani said that the soldier was posted to 7th Battalion Balaghat and was posted to Polytechnic College after the assembly elections. The jawan is a resident of Karnataka. The injured soldier is undergoing treatment in Jabalpur.

A departmental inquiry is being conducted as to why the soldier shot himself.