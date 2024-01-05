MP: Cong Candidates Who Lost Election To Stand By Their Pilgrimage Promise

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Before Assembly election was held and its results were out, a few Congress leaders took people to religious places for pilgrimage. Despite their defeat in election, many of them have still stuck to the practice.

Free Press spoke to a few Congress leaders in Bhopal to know their opinion. Former minister and Congress candidate from Bhopal Dakshin Paschim PC Sharma said, “I am still taking people on religious visits. The only difference is that it won’t be on a large scale as it is used to be but it remains a continuous process. Previously, I planned tours with 100 to 300 buses to destinations like Mhow. Even after voting and before results, I sent people to Sanchi.”

Congress candidate from Narela Manoj Shukla said, “I took many people to Mathura, Vrindavan before election. I am organising another trip for Govardhan Parikrama. Regardless of the election outcome, this religious journey will continue.”

Congress candidate from Hujur Naresh Gyanchandani said, “I haven’t made any plans but I’ll consider organising events. People have supported me with votes and I’m committed to fulfilling my duties. However, there are no specific plans for a religious tour, at the moment.”