Madhya Pradesh: Crematorium turns 'casteist' after 'upper caste' people forbid funeral of Dalit woman in Agar

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident reflecting the prevalence of the caste system in the country, upper-caste people allegedly 'forced' members of the Dalit community to take off the funeral pyre the body of a 'Dalit' woman in Agar – Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh here, saying that the cremation ground was 'reserved' for them only.

Though the incident took place at Payali village in Susner block of Agar district on Wednesday late in the evening, it came to fore on Friday morning, when the family members of the deceased went to another crematorium situated about three kilometers away from their village to collect 'ash' for immersion in the river.

According to the deceased son, Gokul Singh Bhil said that his mother Gangabai, the wife of Kanwarla Bhil died on Wednesday afternoon. "Though the village has two crematoriums on the outskirt of the village, one crematorium present on the other side of the river remained submerged in river water due to monsoon, so we only have one choice to cremate a body of our near-and-dear. We decided to cremate the body at an old crematorium. When we reached the crematorium, people belonging to the upper caste barred our entry into the crematorium saying that this crematorium is reserved only for the upper caste and people belonging to the lower caste not allowed inside the crematorium."

Gokul said that he along with other members requested them to allow them to cremate the body here but to no avail. After hour-long efforts, Gokul and others took the woman's body in a tractor-trolley to the crematorium in Modi village, three kilometers away from the village, and performed the last rites there.