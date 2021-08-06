Madhya Pradesh: After woman commits suicide, cops arrest 29-year-old man for demanding dowry

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police in Shahjahanabad area of the state capital arrested a 29-year-old man on Friday in connection with a death related to the demand for dowries.

The wife of the man Faraz Khan, Taveer, allegedly committed suicide ten days ago, the police said.

Tanveer was married to Faraz, a resident of Noormahal Payaga, area in the state capital, in 2019. The couple has a daughter, the police said.

City superintendent of police (CSP) Shahjahanabad Nagendra Pateria said the accused had tortured the woman for her failure to bring enough dowries.

The woman’s mother complained to the police that Tanveer used to relate her ordeals. She herself tried to convince Faraz not to demand dowries. He, however, did not listen to her advice.

On July 24, when Tanveer had consumed poison, she was taken to hospital where she died the next day.