Madhya Pradesh: Covid jab at snail pace in Khetia, adjoining villages of Barwani

Khetia: Vaccination work in Khetia and its adjoining villages of Barwani is going on at snail pace with no vaccine administered in last eight days; courtesy, no availability of vaccine.

Khetia, the last village of Madhya Pradesh situated on the border of Maharashtra, witnessed good turnout in the last couple of weeks, but unavailability of vaccine left many villagers in limbo who are now ready to take vaccine, may be due to awareness or fear of novel coronavirus.

Praveen Joshi, 32, one of the beneficiary who is visiting the government girls school, the only vaccination centre in the village since the government opened the window for 18+ people, said after the government's announcement, there was an enthusiasm for vaccination among the youth particularly above 18 years of age.