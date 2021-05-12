Indore: Hey Prabhu! Health minister unaware of Covid strains

Indore: Believe it or not, Madhya Pradesh health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, who is leading the fight against corona, has no idea as to how many strains of the virus are prevalent in the state.

The health minister, during his maiden visit to Indore after getting the health portfolio, told reporters on Wednesday, “We have sent samples to identify the strain to laboratories outside the state. We don’t have this facility in the state. All those patients whose samples have been sent for testing are healthy.” This was not the only when the health minister was caught napping. While replying to a query, he was unable to give the number of samples sent for genome sequencing so far.

Rubbishing the allegation of government hiding death data, he said that large number of pyres in crematoriums does not mean that all bodies are Covid bodies. “There are three categories, positive, suspected and Covid negative bodies,” he said and added, “The situation is under control and improving as number of daily positive cases has dropped below 10,000 in the last two to three days.”