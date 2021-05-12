Madhya Pradesh: OTs to be opened in Bhopal and Jabalpurfor treatment of ‘black fungal infection’

BHOPAL: ‘Black fungal infection’ treatment units with operation theatres (OTs) will be opened in Bhopal and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Patients are getting infected with ‘black fungal infection’ during Covid treatment due to overdose of steroids. Doctors are removing the infected parts, such as the eyes, palate, jaws and so forth, before the infection reaches the brain. Even deaths have been reported from Jabalpur due to ‘black fungal infection’. There will be separate OTs for those who become Covid-negative after treatment. According to health experts, the symptoms of mucormycosis include headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at a review meeting, said, “There’s no need to panic regarding black fungal infection. Treatment is easy in the early stages of the infection. The government will cooperate with poor patients in their treatment as injections and medicines are costly. The jaws, nose, eyes, brain and other organs are infected in ‘black fungal infection’. So far, 50 black fungal infection cases have come to notice in Madhya Pradesh.”