Madhya Pradesh: Over 2 lakh medical kits delivered to Covid patients in state

Bhopal, May 12 (IANS) Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases across Madhya Pradesh, the state government has distributed over two lakh medical kits to patients infected with the virus as well as encouraged people to undergo treatment for the infection at home. This is the reason that there are a large number of people in home quarantine.



Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh said 2,26,901 medical kits have been distributed in 52 districts. Covid-19 kits are being distributed through fever clinics and home delivery in central urban areas from April 18.



According to the Minister, medical kits have been distributed to Covid patients in home quarantine as per the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.