UP: Lucknow admin ropes in Flipkart for delivery of medical kits to COVID-19 patients in home isolation

Lucknow: Facing acute shortage of health staff, the Lucknow District administration has roped in Flipkart for the delivery of free medical kits to coronavirus positive patients under home isolation.
The Officiating District Magistrate Lucknow Roshan Jacob initiated the move after learning that medical kits were not reaching to covid-19 positive patients under home isolation due to shortage of health staff. Jacob was made officiating DM after DM Abhishek Prakash tested positive and is under home isolation
She called in representatives of Flipkart and signed an agreement with the courier company for fast delivery of medical kits to patients under home isolation. The kit contains all medicines prescribed by the experts for the treatment of coronavirus.
The number of active cases in Lucknow continued to cross above 5,000 for the past 13 days. With 5,187 new active cases on Sunday, the total number has crossed to over a lakh. Majority of them (over 90 percent) are under home isolation due to shortage of beds in government and private covid hospitals.
Covid positive patients under home isolation are the worst sufferers. They are not getting oxygen, medicines etc or any expert medical advice to recover fast from the deadly second strain of covid virus.
“We are almost left to die in the name of home isolation. Calls made to command centres are left unanswered. Oxygen vendors and medicine shop owners ask for a prescription from a registered doctor to sell cylinders and medicines. We end up paying ten to 20 times higher than the actual price. Government has left us on ‘Ram Bharose’,” fumes Paritosh, whose friends helped him arrange cylinders and medicines for himself and his covid positive mother.
Launching the courier services for home delivery of medical kits to patients, the Acting DM said that a team of 15 delivery men was engaged on the first day to cover 1125 homes in Lucknow.
She assured to engage 40 more teams to ensure delivery of medical kits to all covid positive patients under home isolation in the state capital Lucknow. S
“We thank her for launching home delivery services for medicines prescribed for the treatment of coronavirus for those under home isolation. We request her to depute a dedicated team of doctors and oxygen suppliers to save the lives of those suffering at home,” suggested Alok, who has formed a small group to help patients under home isolation.
