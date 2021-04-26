UP: Lucknow admin ropes in Flipkart for delivery of medical kits to COVID-19 patients in home isolation

The number of active cases in Lucknow continued to cross above 5,000 for the past 13 days. With 5,187 new active cases on Sunday, the total number has crossed to over a lakh. Majority of them (over 90 percent) are under home isolation due to shortage of beds in government and private covid hospitals.

Covid positive patients under home isolation are the worst sufferers. They are not getting oxygen, medicines etc or any expert medical advice to recover fast from the deadly second strain of covid virus.

“We are almost left to die in the name of home isolation. Calls made to command centres are left unanswered. Oxygen vendors and medicine shop owners ask for a prescription from a registered doctor to sell cylinders and medicines. We end up paying ten to 20 times higher than the actual price. Government has left us on ‘Ram Bharose’,” fumes Paritosh, whose friends helped him arrange cylinders and medicines for himself and his covid positive mother.

Launching the courier services for home delivery of medical kits to patients, the Acting DM said that a team of 15 delivery men was engaged on the first day to cover 1125 homes in Lucknow.