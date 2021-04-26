Uttar Pradesh: Another Oxygen Express with 80,000 litres O2 arrives in Lucknow

Lucknow: Another Oxygen Express, carrying 80,000 litres of medical oxygen in four tankers, reached Charbagh Railway Station on Monday morning from Bokari in Jharkhand.

Earlier, an Oxygen Express had delivered 30,000 litres of oxygen on Saturday in Lucknow. The arrival of more tankers from Bokaro will further ease out oxygen shortage in the state capital and elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh.

Four empty tankers were loaded into the Oxygen Express when it arrived in Lucknow on Saturday. After loading oxygen in tankers Steel Authority of India plant, the train had left Bokaro on Sunday afternoon.

A Green Corridor was created for the non-stop running of the Oxygen Express. A team of GRP personnel accompanied the train to provide security cover. It arrived in Lucknow on Monday morning.

More tankers are on their way by roads to state capital Lucknow which was facing an acute shortage of oxygen resulting in many deaths.

The State government has ordered 5,000 Jumbo type oxygen cylinders for emergency purposes. Out of the total 500 are expected to arrive by Wednesday.

To maintain supplies in future, the state government has ordered to set up oxygen plants in every hospital having more than 100 beds. Under the PM Care Fund, Uttar Pradesh has got sanction to set up another 47 oxygen plants across the state.