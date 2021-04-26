Centre giving 'false statements' to hide abject 'failure' in setting up of PSA oxygen plants in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal govt

New Delhi: Calling the Centre's claim of Delhi government delaying the site readiness for installing eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants in the national capital with the support of the PM CARES Fund as "outrightly false", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government on Sunday said only one plant has been made operational till date.

"It is extremely unfortunate that at a time when Delhi government is working closely with Centre to bridge the gap in Centre's allocated quota of oxygen for Delhi, Central government is giving outrightly false statements to hide its abject failure in setting up of PSA oxygen plants in Delhi," the Kejriwal government said in a statement.

The Delhi government said it is well known that the Central government decided to set up 162 PSA plants all over India and issued tenders for the same in October 2020.

"The plants were to be set up by Union Health Ministry through PM Cares fund, and not a single rupee was given to state governments. All these plants were supposed to have been installed by December 2020 and handed over to state governments. However, the Central government gave the contract for 140 of these plants to a single vendor, who ran away. As a result, across India not even 10 of these 162 plants have been made operational till date," it added.

Talking about Delhi, the Kejriwal government said that seven of the eight plants in the national capital were to be set up at Delhi government hospitals, and one at Central government hospital - Safdarjung.