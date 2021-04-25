COVID-19: Amid oxygen crisis in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks help from top industrialists

Despite orders issued from the Centre to provide oxygen to Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has now written to the top industrialists of the country, seeking their help amid Oxygen crisis being faced in the city. The CM wrote 'Please help Delhi government if you have Oxygen and tankers...help us in whatever way you can.'

Many hospitals in Delhi are running out of oxygen and have issued SOS alert to the government. Owing to the alarming situation, the Delhi CM had also written previously to chief ministers of other states requesting for oxygen if available.

Every few hours, as it has been for the last days, hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs sent out desperate messages of help on social media and other platforms, flagging their dwindling stocks of oxygen.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged hospitals in Delhi not to raise alarms unnecessarily over oxygen shortage and appealed to the media to verify claims before reporting. Such acts hamper efforts to provide help to hospitals that really need assistance, Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, said.