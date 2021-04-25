COVID-19 in Delhi: Amid surge in cases, CM Arvind Kejriwal extends lockdown

New Delhi: Back to the wall, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week, saying the severity of COVID-19 persists and the positivity rate has been as high as 36 per cent in the last few days.

To keep a watch on oxygen availability, the Delhi government has decided that the manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals will update supply and consumption data every two hours on a portal set up by it.

There was some relief for the hospitals on the oxygen front: After an all-night scramble for refill, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital received five metric tonnes of the life-saving gas in the early hours of Sunday.

The hospital had raised an alarm at 10:30 pm on Saturday, saying its oxygen stock would last only an hour. There were 130 patients in the ICU, including 30 on invasive ventilation, when the SOS was sent.

The tanker finally arrived at 4:15 am and delivered 5 metric tonnes of medical oxygen, the highest volume that the hospital has received in the last three days in one refill, he said. "It should last for 11-12 hours," the spokesperson said.

At least two private hospitals in Delhi -- Saroj Super Speciality Hospital in Rohini and Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional Area – have asked families of patients to shift them to other healthcare facilities in view of the oxygen shortage.

With hospitals continuing to raise alarm, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said it would not admit new patients. Tweeting a picture of a notice placed outside the hospital, Cardiologist Nishith Chandra said, "Things are very grim. This is the situation at Fortis, one of the most premier cardiac hospitals of India."

Around 100 patients are on Oxygen support at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

Incidentally, the first Oxygen Express train for Delhi carrying around 70 tonnes of the life-saving gas will depart from Jindal Steel Works plant in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday night, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday issued his second SOS in as many days, appeaing to industrialists to "please do whatever you can to support us".