'Har Har Mahadev!': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attends Mahashivratri Celebrations At Isha Yoga Centre In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

'Har Har Mahadev!': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Joins Thousands At Isha Yoga Centre In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore For Mahashivratri Celebrations |

Coimbatore: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the grand Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Sunday, joining thousands of devotees in an atmosphere marked by intense spiritual fervour, meditation and devotional rituals. He was accompanied by his wife, Amruta Fadnavis.

Sharing glimpses of the visit on X, Fadnavis described the occasion as a profoundly moving spiritual experience. “This sacred night was a deeply personal moment of devotion, reflection and spiritual energy. The powerful chants, the meditative atmosphere, and the collective spirit of Shivbhakts made it truly unforgettable,” he wrote, along with photographs from the event.

The Chief Minister participated in several rituals conducted during the all-night Mahashivratri celebrations, including offering Arghya at the Suryakund, one of the consecrated theerthakunds at the Isha complex. He also sought blessings at the Dhyanalinga and Linga Bhairavi temples, where he offered Lingajyoti and Kamal Pushpa and took part in the Pancha Bhuta Kriya, a sacred practice aimed at fostering harmony between the mind, body and soul.

Fadnavis said the rituals and the spiritual ambience of the centre instilled a deep sense of inner balance and reverence. “Participation in the sacred ceremonies filled the heart with profound spiritual calm and discipline,” he noted in another post, expressing gratitude to Sadhguru for what he described as a divine experience.

Rajnath Singh Also Present At Isha Centre For Mahashivratri Celebrations

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the celebrations, adding to the prominence of the event, which draws devotees from across India and abroad every year. The Chief Minister further interacted with farmers from various districts and farmer producer organisations supported by the Government of India and the Isha Foundation.

Fadnavis also witnessed the famed video imaging show on Adiyogi and observed presentations highlighting the architecture and spiritual significance of the Chandrakund. Calling the night a powerful confluence of devotion, discipline and inner awakening, he said the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre would remain a memorable spiritual milestone.

