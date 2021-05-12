Indore: 20 empty oxygen tankers ferried from city in ten days

Indore: Indian Air Force (IAF) and the city’s Devi Abhilyabai Holkar airport have played a stellar role in saving several lives especially in oxgen tranker movement. In last 10 days, the IAF airlifted 20 empty oxygen tankers from the city airport and off-loaded the same at Jamnagar, Surat and Raipur.



Indore Airport is playing key role in fighting a war against Covid-19. Remdesivir injections are being transported from here to Gwalior, Jabalpur, Bhopal and other districts of the State. Similarly, the movement of the vaccines are also underway.

When the oxygen crisis had hit the city and the state, in order to save time, at least one way, the empty oxygen tankers were ferried to Jamnagar Reliance plant. The travel time through road is 21 hours. That time was reduced vastly.