Indore: 20 empty oxygen tankers ferried from city in ten days

Indore: Indian Air Force (IAF) and the city’s Devi Abhilyabai Holkar airport have played a stellar role in saving several lives especially in oxgen tranker movement. In last 10 days, the IAF airlifted 20 empty oxygen tankers from the city airport and off-loaded the same at Jamnagar, Surat and Raipur.
Indore Airport is playing key role in fighting a war against Covid-19. Remdesivir injections are being transported from here to Gwalior, Jabalpur, Bhopal and other districts of the State. Similarly, the movement of the vaccines are also underway.
When the oxygen crisis had hit the city and the state, in order to save time, at least one way, the empty oxygen tankers were ferried to Jamnagar Reliance plant. The travel time through road is 21 hours. That time was reduced vastly.
Aryama Sanyal, Airport director, informed that the airlifting of the oxygen tankers started from April 23. Since then, till Wednesday, 20
oxygen tankers have been ferried so far. The tankers have been transported from here to Jamnagar, Surat (Gujarat) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh) by Indian Air Force Aircraft C-17 Globe Master. ‘Covaxin and Covishield vaccines were received here from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi. The movements were held swiftly by airport team’ airport director added.
Two tankers airlifted on wee hours
Two more empty oxygen tankers were air lifted from the city airport by
IAF’s C-17 Globe Master aircraft early on Wednesday. Sanyal informed that the aircraft landed here at 3.45 am. The jumbo aircraft left for Jamnagar at 5.30 am after loading 2 tankers. The capacity of the tankers was 30 ton each. She said that with this, till Wednesday, IAF airlifted altogether 20 tankers from the city for 3 destinations including Jamnagar, Surat and Raipur in last 10 days.
