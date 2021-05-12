Coronavirus in Indore: Doctor in PPE kit grooves on 'Garmi' song post working hours

Indore: Donning PPE kit for more than 8 hours during peak of summer became a challenge for the doctors.

Going a step ahead to beat the heat and to keep self calm during the hectic work schedule, a doctor in Indore grooves on Nora Fatehi's 'Garmi' song to remain cool. Dr Shruti Tiwari, a PG in gynecology at People's Medical College, Bhopal was seen dancing on the song just after finishing her duty hours to express her problem of heat in PPE kits.

The doctor who belongs to Indore and is currently working in the Covid ward of the Peoples Medical College, Bhopal, all in PPE kit, posted a 10 seconds video on her Instagram profile, which went viral in seconds.