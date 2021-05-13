Madhya Pradesh: Twelve lakh doses expected to arrive in couple of days

BHOPAL: Twelve lakh doses are expected to arrive in state in couple of days, keeping in mind the vaccination of 18 plus category. It will be additional dose of 45 plus category.

DME minister Vishwas Sarang said, “12 lakh dose for 18 plus category will arrive within a couple of days and the situation will be normalised at vaccination. Besides, normal consignment for 45 plus being supplied for 45 plus categories.”

Besides, central government move is to increase gap of 12 weeks to 16 weeks between two doses of COVIDHIELD.

Earlier, it was a minimum 28 days gap which increased to 6 weeks to 8 weeks between two doses and now central government has decided to increase gap between 12 weeks to 16 weeks.

Former Medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Central government move to increase the gap between 12 weeks to 16 weeks must be on scientific study.”