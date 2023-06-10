Madhya Pradesh: Corrupt BJP Didn’t Even Spare Mahakal: Jaivardhan

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In election year, Congress is keen to make inroads among voters. Congress leader and former minister Jaivardhan Singh is on a tour of Malwa region. On Friday, he addressed a public meeting at Makadoun of Tarana Vidhansabha and launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government.

Singh, who arrived to address the meeting under the scorching Sun was accorded a warm welcome by Congress leaders and workers. MLAs Mahesh Parmar, Murli Morwal, former minister Hukam Singh Karada and other local leaders and a large number of people were present.

Singh accused the BJP government of not even sparing the God by indulging in corruption in Mahakelshwar Temple. Stating that public was the king in democracy, he said that the BJP toppled the Nath government on money power. “This time corruption will be a major issue in the upcoming elections,” he said and assured that the party would restore old pension scheme after coming to power.

He further said that the party stood for waiver of farmers’ debt and fair price for crops. Stating that every leader had the right to seek ticket for elections but only those who were active and passed the survey would get the ticket. Stating that Kamal Nath would take the final decision in this regard, he said that this time the Congress would win all seven assembly seats in Ujjain district.