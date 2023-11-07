 Madhya Pradesh: Convocation Held At MCTE Mhow With Full Military Grandeur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Convocation Held At MCTE Mhow With Full Military Grandeur

Madhya Pradesh: Convocation Held At MCTE Mhow With Full Military Grandeur

Lt Gen KH Gawas, VSM, felicitated the proud award winners of the TES-42 course.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

 Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The convocation or passing out ceremony of the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 42 Course from Cadets Training Wing, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow was conducted on Monday with full military grandeur. 

The ceremony, presided over by the chief guest, Lt Gen KH Gawas, VSM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), and Col Commandant Corps of Signals, marked the culmination of three years of training of the Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of the Passing Out Course at Cadets Training Wing and their transformation into young, dynamic officers of the Indian Army in the near future.

Lt Gen KH Gawas, VSM, felicitated the proud award winners of the TES-42 course. In his address to the Gentlemen Cadets, the Chief Guest congratulated the Passing Out Course on completing the training and reminded them of what the nation expects from them, especially given the rapid technological advancements, prevailing counter-insurgency environment, and the stellar role the Army has been playing to ensure the territorial integrity of our nation. 

Read Also
MP: Sub-Jail Inmates Urged To Give Up Negative Thoughts, Be Disciplined In Ganj Basoda
article-image

FP Photo

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: UP CM Yogi Raises Kashmir Issue While Campaigning For BJP In Shajapur (WATCH)
article-image

The General Officer also complimented the gentleman Cadets for passing out courses for their outstanding performance in academics and outdoor training. 

Wing Cadet Caption Saatvik Sheopuri was the proud recipient of the General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) Army Training Command (ARTRAC) gold medal for standing first in the overall order of merit. 

Win Cadet Adjutant Shubmah Yadav was the recipient of the GOC-in-C ARTRAC Silver Medal, and the GOC-in-C ARTRAC Bronze Medal was received by Foreign Gentleman Cadet N H Phong. 

Shivaji Platoon won the coveted GOC-in-C ARTRAC Banner for standing First among the four platoons. These 32 Gentlemen Cadets, including four Gentleman Cadets from a Friendly Foreign country will now proceed to officer training. Academy, Gaya for passing out parade before getting commissioned as officer in the Indian Army on December 9, 2023.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Police 'Arrests' Rat For Drinking 60 Bottles Of Seized Liquor, Other Rodents Play...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Convocation Held At MCTE Mhow With Full Military Grandeur

Madhya Pradesh: Convocation Held At MCTE Mhow With Full Military Grandeur

MP Elections 2023: UP CM Yogi Raises Kashmir Issue While Campaigning For BJP In Shajapur (WATCH)

MP Elections 2023: UP CM Yogi Raises Kashmir Issue While Campaigning For BJP In Shajapur (WATCH)

MP: Dhar's Titular Maharaja Hemendra Rao Pawar Passes Away Due To Cancer

MP: Dhar's Titular Maharaja Hemendra Rao Pawar Passes Away Due To Cancer

MP Weather Update: Mild Days And Cool Nights Ahead, No Severe Chills Expected In State

MP Weather Update: Mild Days And Cool Nights Ahead, No Severe Chills Expected In State

IT Dept Raids Offices Of Som Distilleries In Bhopal, Indore Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Elections

IT Dept Raids Offices Of Som Distilleries In Bhopal, Indore Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Elections