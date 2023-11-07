Madhya Pradesh: Convocation Held At MCTE Mhow With Full Military Grandeur

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The convocation or passing out ceremony of the Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 42 Course from Cadets Training Wing, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow was conducted on Monday with full military grandeur.

The ceremony, presided over by the chief guest, Lt Gen KH Gawas, VSM, Commandant, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), and Col Commandant Corps of Signals, marked the culmination of three years of training of the Gentlemen Cadets (GCs) of the Passing Out Course at Cadets Training Wing and their transformation into young, dynamic officers of the Indian Army in the near future.

Lt Gen KH Gawas, VSM, felicitated the proud award winners of the TES-42 course. In his address to the Gentlemen Cadets, the Chief Guest congratulated the Passing Out Course on completing the training and reminded them of what the nation expects from them, especially given the rapid technological advancements, prevailing counter-insurgency environment, and the stellar role the Army has been playing to ensure the territorial integrity of our nation.

The General Officer also complimented the gentleman Cadets for passing out courses for their outstanding performance in academics and outdoor training.

Wing Cadet Caption Saatvik Sheopuri was the proud recipient of the General Officer Commanding in Chief (GOC-in-C) Army Training Command (ARTRAC) gold medal for standing first in the overall order of merit.

Win Cadet Adjutant Shubmah Yadav was the recipient of the GOC-in-C ARTRAC Silver Medal, and the GOC-in-C ARTRAC Bronze Medal was received by Foreign Gentleman Cadet N H Phong.

Shivaji Platoon won the coveted GOC-in-C ARTRAC Banner for standing First among the four platoons. These 32 Gentlemen Cadets, including four Gentleman Cadets from a Friendly Foreign country will now proceed to officer training. Academy, Gaya for passing out parade before getting commissioned as officer in the Indian Army on December 9, 2023.

