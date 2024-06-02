Madhya Pradesh: Congress Candidate Parmar Vows To Restore Kshipra In Alot

Water of River Kshipra remains unportable, odorous, and contaminated with industrial pigments and chemicals like chlorides |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Kshipra, once a pristine water body, has turned into a dirty drain due to waste dumping and untreated wastewater flowing directly into the river. The most pronounced effect of pollution is the creation of dense blooms of noxious, foul-smelling on the ghat built on the banks of Kshipra in Dhaturia village.

Accusing the BJP of exploiting religious sentiments for political gain, Congress candidate Mahesh Parmar launched a scathing attack on the BJP. He vowed to restore river Kshipra once came into power.

A few days ago, he had taken a dip in the dirty water of Kshipra, after which the administration came into action. Janpad CEO OP Sharma assures prompt investigation and resolution of the issue, acknowledging the urgency of the situation.

The water of the river is unportable, odorous, and contaminated with industrial pigments and chemicals like chlorides. Untreated domestic and industrial waste has harmful consequences on public health.

Residents lament the foul stench and unsightly debris accumulating along the riverbank. Despite fervent appeals to authorities, the local administration's inaction exacerbates the plight of those affected.

Laxman Singh Rathore, a local, said that Puranas say Kshipra originated from the heart of Varaha, which was Lord Vishnu's incarnation as a boar. The sacred river, which runs through parts of western Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain, has witnessed significant degradation in its water quality over the years and has lost its perennial flow.

Gram panchayat was not able to redirect the flow of sewage. Situated at an elevated position, Dhaturia village's downward slope facilitates the direct absorption of drain water into Kshipra.