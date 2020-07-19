Madhya Pradesh: I was lured by BJP to leave the party, alleges Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar

BHOPAL: “I and MLA Manoj Chawala were lured by BJP leaders to leave the party,” said Congress MLA from Tarana Mahesh Parmar while talking to media here on Sunday.
Former chief minister Kamal Nath and the leader of Opposition took the meeting of Congress Legislature Party meeting at his residence. The report of Guna incident was tabled during the meeting.
The party MLAs reached Nath’s residence and attended the meeting.
Before participating the meeting, the MLA informed media about the horse trading experience.
Manoj Chawala was accompanying Parmar. He said that they are the soldiers of Congress party and they don’t believe in selling the mandate of people who voted them as a Congress MLAs.
He added that those who were on sale had left the party. He further said that whole country is watching the act of the BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh and in Rajasthan.
At the meeting, the issue of horse trading was discussed and ex-CM asked MLAs about their views on trading. He also asked them about the proposal given by BJP in recent times.
He held one-to-one talk with MLAs and asked them whether they have faith in Congress party or they want to become the traitors.
During the meeting, MLAs were given the responsibility of by elections on 26 seats. It was asked to form the strategy at three levels. First at the state level, second at the district level and third at the constituency level. At every stage, the office bearers will be appointed to redress the problems instantly.
The report of Dalit beating in Guna was also discussed. The CM asked the members to show the face of the BJP in by-poll bound constituencies and tells voters that BJP never respected Dalits.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)