Madhya Pradesh: I was lured by BJP to leave the party, alleges Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar

BHOPAL: “I and MLA Manoj Chawala were lured by BJP leaders to leave the party,” said Congress MLA from Tarana Mahesh Parmar while talking to media here on Sunday.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath and the leader of Opposition took the meeting of Congress Legislature Party meeting at his residence. The report of Guna incident was tabled during the meeting.

The party MLAs reached Nath’s residence and attended the meeting.

Before participating the meeting, the MLA informed media about the horse trading experience.

Manoj Chawala was accompanying Parmar. He said that they are the soldiers of Congress party and they don’t believe in selling the mandate of people who voted them as a Congress MLAs.

He added that those who were on sale had left the party. He further said that whole country is watching the act of the BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh and in Rajasthan.