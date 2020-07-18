Bhopal traders agree to shut shop early as corona spreads

Local traders who had opposed to keep shops closed for two days are now willing to close them one or two hours earlier as corona cases are increasing in state capital. They had objected to the fact that business establishments remain closed on Sundays but they remain closed for two days - Saturday and Sunday - in the state capital.

They said that considering increase in corona cases, it is better to close shops earlier as certain traders tested corona positive due to non implementation of social distancing. But for early closing of shops, there must be an administrative order.

Meanwhile, people made their way to vegetable outlets on Saturday, ahead of Sunday lockdown. However, shops of essential commodities, vegetables vendors and others were opened on Saturday. Outside markets, shops were opened as there will be total lock down on Sunday. Vegetable outlets witnessed rush as people purchased vegetables, fruits ahead of Sunday lockdown.