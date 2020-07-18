Bhopal: Another Congress MLA took a correct decision, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Soon after tendering the resignation, Kasdekar met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence and joined the BJP.

Scindia in a tweet said, "I welcome Congress MLA Sumitra Kasdekar ji from Nepanagar assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh to join the BJP family after leaving the Congress. Correct decision taken by another MLA in the interest of the state."

Earlier this year, 22 Congress MLAs had resigned from party membership and joined the BJP, leading to the fall of the Congress government in the state. Congress MLA from Chhatarpur Assembly constituency, Pradyuman Singh Lodhi, recently resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

The effective strength of the Assembly now is 205. The ruling BJP has 107 MLAs, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has two legislators, Samajwadi Party one and four are Independents. By-elections are now scheduled to be held in 26 constituencies soon.