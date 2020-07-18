Ujjain: Mahakal temple will no longer accept visitors from outside Madhya Pradesh due to COVID-19

In view of the increasing number of corona patients in Ujjain, on Saturday, the temple management committee has taken an important decision regarding the devotees who come to visit. Now only residents of Madhya Pradesh will be able to see Baba Mahakal. Those coming from outside will not be allowed to enter the temple.

Toll-free and devottes booking service online will also be notified. Those who are booking online will now get the message that if you are outside Madhya Pradesh, do not book the tickets now. They will also be told the same when a call is made on the toll free number. Further decision will be taken as per the circumstances.

Mahakal Temple Administrator Sujan Singh Rawat said that the number of corona positive patients in Ujjain had decreased considerably in the last 10 to 12 days. On investigation, it was revealed that most of these people are the ones who have come from outside or are in contact with those coming from outside.

After four stages of the lockdown the Mahakal temple was opened on 8 June. Prior permission has to be taken a day before for darshan. Devotees are prohibited from entering Bhasmarti in the early hours of 4 am and Pujan-aarti during the day and in the evening sleeping aarti. Elderly people aged 65 years and above, patients with a serious illness like sugar, blood pressure, asthma, children younger than 10 years, and pregnant women are not allowed to pay obeisance.