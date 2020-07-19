Madhya Pradesh transport commissioner transferred after viral video shows him taking 'envelopes'

After Kumar was transferred, State Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput late Saturday night told a local media outlet that a probe will be conducted into the video episode.

The video that has surfaced is of the time when Kumar was the inspector general of police, Ujjain range. He is seen taking the envelope but what is in it is not visible, the minister said.

"It is going to be probed to get a clear picture," he added.

The video clip shows an IPS officer sitting in a circuit house and taking envelopes from some police officers.

In the video, the IPS officer is seen sitting as heads of each police station come to him with envelopes one after another.

The officer is also seen noting down something on each envelope and keeping each of them in a briefcase.

(With inputs from PTI)