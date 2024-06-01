Bhopal: Health Dept Formulates Bond Policy For Govt Doctors Seeking PG/Speciality Courses

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The health department has come up with a bond policy for government doctors who wish to pursue Post Graduate (PG) or super specialty courses without tendering their resignation.

According to the order, doctors in government-run hospitals will have to either pay Rs 50 lakh or serve for 5 years in a government hospital upon completing their PG or super specialty courses like DM and others. The health department has issued an order mandating that doctors sign a service bond before enrolling in a PG or super specialty course under the MP Civil Service Leave Rules, 1977. The policy entails that doctors must not have any criminal records during their service period.

As per the established rules, any government official may go for higher studies after completing 5 years of service.

Doctors can avail the offer only once during their service period. The policy is applicable to doctors whose service period is over 2 years but less than 5 years. For doctors who have served more than 5 years and wish to pursue a specialized course related to their PG discipline, their applications will be considered.

Besides, the order includes a provision for the termination of services if doctors remain absent during the first two years in cases of direct appointments. For doctors in their probation period or with less than two years of service, permission for PG or super specialty courses will only be granted upon resignation.