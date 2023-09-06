 Madhya Pradesh: Congress Blames BJP For Misusing Govt Machinery After Party Flags Spotted On Municipal Vehicles In Mandsaur
Madhya Pradesh: Congress Blames BJP For Misusing Govt Machinery After Party Flags Spotted On Municipal Vehicles In Mandsaur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress president Dr Raghavendra Singh Tomar has raised serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of continuously misusing government machinery for their propaganda.

Dr Tomar claimed that, despite several complaints filed by the Congress, the BJP has persistently exploited government resources to further its agenda.

One glaring instance cited by Dr Tomar was the placement of BJP flags on municipal council vehicles throughout the city, a clear violation of the model code of conduct. This misuse of government property and the apparent belief that government employees are akin to BJP workers have raised concerns within the city.

article-image

Expressing strong objection to these alleged illegal actions, Dr Tomar has called upon the Mandsaur collector and municipal CMO to take immediate action.

He demanded the suspension of the employees involved and urged that the municipality be reimbursed for any expenses incurred during this activity.

Additionally, he called for a thorough investigation, including the receipt of cash from the BJP, to shed light on the extent of these allegations.

The controversy highlights growing tensions and concerns over the misuse of government resources in political campaigns.

article-image

