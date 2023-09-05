Madhya Pradesh: FDA Official Inspects Chaat Shop, Sends Samples To Lab In Rajgarh |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) collected samples from Sumit Chhat Bhandar and sent those samples to the laboratory for testing.

The team inspected the shop after getting complaints about the sale of adulterated foodstuff from them. The Chaat centre set up a shop adjacent to the walls of the district jail, but the jail superintendent removed the shop after he received complaints about the sale of adulterated foodstuff.

The FDA inspector visited the Chaat shop which was running from a nearby place. The inspector collected food samples and sent them to the laboratory for testing. According to reports, the person concerned selling Chaat used various chemicals to make the foodstuff tastier.

Read Also MP: Scribes Demand Government To Reduce Premium For Insurance Cover

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)