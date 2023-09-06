 Madhya Pradesh: Siblings Mistaken For Lovers, Thrashed By Locals In Chhatarpur, Probe Underway
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered by the police in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, where a brother and sister were brutally beaten by the locals, mistaking them for lovers.

The incident took place on the day of Raksha Bandhan (August 31). The boy identified as Atul Chaudhary, along with his sister, went to the police station and registered a case under the IPC and SC/ST Act against the three accused.

Video of the incident has gone viral

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many claiming that the accused belongs to the right-wing Hindu organization, Bajrang Dal. The city's superintendent, however, has clarified that there is no concrete evidence to prove that the accused have any link with the Bajrang Dal and the complaint filed with the police has no mention of their association with any organisation. The police said that the investigation into the matter is underway and action will be taken accordingly.

The matter is being investigated

Speaking to media, the City Superintendent of Police said, "Those accused are lined up with the Bajrang Dal on social media, but it is completely wrong. Till now, there has been no information about their any connection with Bajrang Dal." He further said that the complaint filed with the police has no mention of the involvement of Bajrang Dal. The victim, Atul Chowdhary, and the girl were standing at a chaat-tikiya shop near the temple located on Satai Road; they were assaulted there by the accused, on which the police have registered a case," he said, adding, "The video of the incident is circulating on social media, but I want to clarify that it has nothing to do with any political party or organization. The matter is being investigated."

article-image
