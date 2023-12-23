Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Spotted Cleaning Ujjain Streets, Calls Meeting On Simhastha Preparation (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached Ujjain at around 3.30 pm on Saturday to attend a Simhastha Mahaparv preparation-related meeting.

Several MLAs, including Ujjain North MLA Anil Jain Kaluhera, Ghatiya MLA Satish Malviya, Nagda Khachrod MLA Tej Bahadur Singh Chauhan, Badnagar MLA Jitendra Singh Pandya, Alot MLA Chintamani Malviya, former MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, reached the helipdad to welcome the chief minister.

Yadav also inaugurated the National Handicrafts Fair here.

The chief minister also took part in the Swachhta Shramdaan programme organised at Atal Anubhuti Udyan, Ujjain and was spotted sweeping the roads with a broomstick.

#MadhyaPradesh CM Mohan Yadav arrives in Ujjain to head meeting on Simhastha-- a grand religious fair of Hindus held every 12 years. #MadhyaPradeshNews @DrMohanYadav51 pic.twitter.com/2P2ZuxNlCc — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 23, 2023

Every 12 years, the Hindu holy mela known as Ujjain Simhastha takes place in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Another transliteration of the name is Sinhastha or Singhastha. The fair is also known as Simhasth or Sinhasth in Hindi (because of the schwa deletion). Its name stems from the fact that it takes place during Jupiter's Leo (Simha in Hindu astrology) transit.

After attending the meeting, Yadav left for Delhi from Indore.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav held a meeting to discuss plan for the Hukumchand Mill event to be held on December 25-- the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Indore. During the programme, labourers will get their pending dues. PM Modi will attend the event virtually.