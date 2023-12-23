Indore: School Children Raise Number Of Queries During Traffic Awareness Campaign

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of school students took part in the traffic awareness campaign organised by the traffic management police on Friday. The children asked many questions from the traffic police officials present there.

Under the direction of DCP (traffic management) Manish Kumar Agrawal, indoor and outdoor awareness programmes are being organised with the aim of making school students aware of road safety rules. About 265 children of Class II of a school were taken on a tour of Traffic Park in the Residency Area by traffic constable Sumant Singh Kachhawa. The police official shared basic information related to road safety with the students and bus staff.

The children learned the changes in the means of transportation over the years from the slow journey of bullock carts to the journey by fast vehicles and how serious the problem of road accidents has become. The students also came to know the importance of traffic signs, road markings, helmet, seatbelt etc. A practical demonstration was given on how traffic policemen used to manually control the traffic when there were no traffic signals.

At the end, the children asked questions and some of them even answered the queries

? Why is the school bus only yellow in colour

? In response to the question, Class two student Granth Chopra said because this colour is visible from a distance.

? Name the equipment provided for the safety of children in school buses

? Class two students ChinmayPareek, Adhiraj Soni and Arjun said that first aid box, seatbelt, fire extinguisher, grills in windows, emergency gate, panic button and cameras were the safety equipment.

? What is the full name of a PUC Card? Answering this question, student Vaidik Gupta immediately said it meant Pollution Under Control Certificate.

Similarly, more information was given with the help of questions. There was immense desire among the children to know traffic rules, similarly, the children asked many questions regarding traffic management and the police also answered all the questions, satisfying their curiosities.