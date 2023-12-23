Indore: 75 Years Of SGSITS Celebrated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) celebrated its 72nd Foundation Day on Friday. The college launched its special anthem with alumni, students and teachers. "By releasing balloons into the sky, institute members committed to India's growth and development in the field of science and technology," Dr Rakesh Saxena, director, said.

In the evening, in honour of former institute director Dr Dasgupta, awards were given to teachers and staff for their excellent services and performances. The announcement of Alumni Day was made on the same day which will be held on December 23, in which senior teachers and gurus of the Golden Jubilee batch of 1972 will be honoured.

V-C throws light on life philosophy of Vinoba Bhave

The eleventh Nandini Lokmitra Camp has been organised by Universal Peace Foundation at the Mahatma Gandhi Research Chair of the School of Social Sciences. The camp will run from December 22 to 24 dedicated to the values of Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave.

Vice-chancellor of the University, Renu Jain was present as the chief guest in the inaugural session of this camp. On this occasion, she highlighted the life philosophy of Saint Vinoba and influence of Mahatma Gandhi in our society.

On this occasion, senior social worker and industrialist Anil Bhandari gave the introduction of the inaugural session and a book on Vinoba Bhave by Jyoti from Pawanar Maharashtra was released. Shri Ramesh, who came from Vinoba Seva Ashram Bartara, threw light on the format and objectives of Nandini Lokmitra Camp. He said that the spiritual and philosophical basis of Vinoba Bhave aids the goal of world humanity through Indian culture.

Dr Rekha Acharya, secretary of the organising organization apprised the attendees about the achievements of the University and the Research Chair on the efforts of Gandhian research at the academic level.