Indore: Congmen Stage Silent Protest

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after BJP workers protested against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Opposition leaders laughing out at his act, Congress staged a demonstration on Friday against the suspension of Opposition MPs from Parliament.

Along with city and district Congress officials, Congress organisational in-charge also participated in the protest. During the dharna organised at Gandhi statue, Congressmen wore black bands and observed silence.

This was the first protest after Jitu Patwari took over as state Congress president.

Initially, city Congress president Surjit Singh Chaddha said that the suspension of 146 MPs from Parliament is murder of democracy. “The MPs were conspiratorially deprived of their right to express themselves. We oppose this unconstitutional decision. Mahatma Gandhi had said that silence has more power than words. We are showing our protest in the form of silent protest,” he said.

District Congress president Sadashiv Yadav said that the Central Government is not just expelling the MPs but is also preventing the voice of the public from reaching Parliament. This is the beginning of dictatorship. A large number of Congress workers were present in the dharna along with Indore City District Congress Committee in-charge Chandrashekhar Sharma and Mahendra Parmar.

Former city Congress president Pramod Tandon, Rajesh Chowkse, IMC leader of Opposition Chintu Chouksey, Sheikh Aleem, Devendra Singh Yadav, Vinay Bakliwal, Pintu Joshi, Arvind Bagri, and others were present.