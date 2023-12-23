Indore: Rotary Mandal 3040’s Conference ‘Hum’ Today And Tomorrow

A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Rotary Mandal 3040’s board conference, "HUM" (Hope Unites Many)will be organised on December 23 and 24 at Abhay Prashal in Indore under the leadership of district governor Ritu Grover.

The conference chief Toni Shukla, DGE Aneesh Malik and DG N Sushil Malhotra informed that the conference will be inaugurated at 9:30 am by Rotary International representative PDG Ravi Kiran Kulkarni, Rotary Foundation trustee Dr Bharat Pandya, and district governor Ritu Grover. The information about the social work carried out by Rotary International globally and in the country will also be shared. The board conference serves as the Rotary mandal's main event.

On December 23, prominent figures like the country's leading diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, Madhya Pradesh's leading industrialist Vinod Agarwal, Captain of the Indian blind cricket team Ajay Kumar Reddy, TV news anchor Meenakshi Kandwal (AajTak, ABP News), and All Is Well hospital’s CEO Anand Choksey will be the keynote speakers.

On December 24, Gabbar Singh Negi, head of the Silkyara tunnel accident rescue operation, assistant police commissioner Avinash Mishra, actor Prakash Belawadi, and Maa Swarupa Pushpa Mittal will participate as keynote speakers. In the conference, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava will distribute 51 sewing machines to needy women, alongside the city's administrative officers and Ritu Grover.

The event will also feature various entertaining programmes and musical evenings. Public image vice chairman Ghanshyam Singh said that a team of 11 Rotarians from Sweden, along with around 2,500 Rotarians and 1,000 students from various colleges of the city, will actively participate in the conference.