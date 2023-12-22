Indore: SGSITS Completes 72 Years Of Establishment, Launches SGSITS Anthem On The Occasion

Indore: SGSITS Completes 72 Years Of Establishment, Celebrates Launching SGSITS Anthem | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s famous institute SGSITS celebrated its 72nd Foundation Day on December 22, 2023. Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science is a prestigious and famous engineering educational institute of Indore city, which completed 72 years of establishment and educational journey on Friday.

To mark this occasion, current and former students, teachers and staff of the institute sang the SGSITS anthem in front of the main porch of the institute at 11 am. Through the celebration, the institute’s anthem was also launched and a resolution was taken to sing the SGSITS anthem at the beginning of every program of the institute.

Also, balloons were released into the sky on the occasion. In the evening, in honour of Dr. Dasgupta, who was the former director of the institute, awards were given to the teachers and staff for their excellent services and performances by Dr. Dasgupta Smriti Shiksha Samiti.

The announcement of Alumni Day was made on the same day which is to be held on 23rd December in which senior teachers and gurus of the Golden Jubilee batch of 1972 will be honoured.

Brief History

SGSITS was first called "Shri Govindram Seksaria Kala Bhavan" when it was founded in 1952. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's wish to build a technical institute was conveyed to a group of prominent Indore manufacturers, and as a result, the institute was established.

Seth Shri Kudilaji Seksaria, a local industrialist, replied by contributing a sum of money to establish the institute in his late father's honour, Seth Shri Govindram Seksaria, also referred to as the Cotton King of India.

Its name was changed to Govindram Seksaria Technological Institute (GSTI) in 1956 when it was transformed into a degree institution offering a course in civil engineering.