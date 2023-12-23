 MP: Ex-CM Shivraj Helps BJP Annupur President Wear Shoes (WATCH)
MP: Ex-CM Shivraj Helps BJP Annupur President Wear Shoes (WATCH)

Anuppur BJP District President Ramdas Puri had taken a pledge in 2017 where he sacrificed footwear until the BJP came back to power in Madhya Pradesh with a whopping majority.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan helped Anuppur BJP District President Ramdas Puri wear shoes to fulfill his pledge on Saturday. Puri had taken a pledge in 2017 where he sacrificed footwear until the BJP came back to power in Madhya Pradesh with a whopping majority.

article-image

He remained without shoes and slippers for six years and faced the vagaries of nature in the summer and cold seasons. After wearing the shoes, Puri kneeled down before Chouhan.

article-image

Chouhan said that Puri is a dedicated worker for the BJP. Puri had shunned the slippers and shoes in 2017–18 with the pledge that he would not wear the shoes until the BJP came to power. When the BJP came to power in 2019, he again refused to wear the shoes, stating that he wanted the BJP to come to power once again and then he would bear the footwear.

article-image

On this occasion, local BJP leaders were also present. Notably, after the BJP got landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh elections and Dr Mohan Yadav became CM of the state, Chouhan was seen proactive in the state and had been busy visiting various places and meeting the BJP workers. He had recently visited Amarkantak, worshipped the Narmada River, and offered obeisance at local temples.

