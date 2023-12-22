MP: 'Will Remind Govt To Fulfil Promises Made To Public From Time-To-Time,' Asserts Ex-CM Chouhan (WATCH)

Amarkantak (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that he will keep reminding Mohan Yadav-led government to fulfil all the promises made to public of Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to media during his two-day religious trip with family in Amarkantak, Chouhan said that the relationship with his ladli behnas and bhanjis is permanent and political changes cannot impact them. So, he will keep drawing the government's attention to the development areas from time-to-time.

Shivraj said that he had also gone among the public and made some promises to the mothers and sisters. The new government will complete all of them as well. We spoke about making Narmada Lok in Amarkantak itself, that too will be completed. CM Dr. Mohan Yadav and the government will complete it.

Being a servant of the state, my relations with the public are like that of brother and uncle, he added.

Shivraj Singh is in Amarkantak on two-days stay. He planted saplings at the holiday home on Friday morning. After this they reached the bank of Narmada, where he and his wife worshipped Narmada. Shivraj will remain in Amarkantak on Saturday also.

Chouhan reached Amarkantak on Thursday night. He received a warm welcome by women and BJP workers there. The women hugged him and started crying and recited the slogans of 'we want mama back’. During this, the former CM also became emotional.