 MP: Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Calls Centre Govt A 'Dictator' After 146 Opposition MPs Suspended From Parliament (WATCH)
As per information, 100 MPs from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha have been suspended by the BJP central government.

Kajal Kumari Updated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
MP: Patwari Accuses Central Government Of Dictatorship After BJP Suspends 146 Opposition MPs At Bhopal Protest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Jitu Patwari accused the central government of dictatorship after 146 opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Patwari, along with Congress workers, staged a protest at the Roshanpura intersection of Bhopal on Friday.

Speaking to media, Patwri said, "The state assembly and Lok Sabha are temples of democracy. The BJP has destroyed this power. I can feel it. The way I was suspended last season is an example. This is dictatorship!

As per information, 100 MPs from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha have been suspended by the BJP during the winter session of the parliament after the opposition members raised questions about the Parliament security breach. MP Congress has taken to the streets not only in Bhopal but also at Regal Square in Indore. Also, a country-wide protest is also being planned.Patwri said, “State assembly and Lok Sabha are temples of democracy. BJP has destroyed this power. I can feel it. The way I was suspended last season is an example. This is dictatorship!”

“MPs were suspended at the behest of the Central Government”

Former Union Minister Arun Yadav was also present in the demonstration in Bhopal. Congress’s aim is to oppose the policies of the central BJP government and the suspension of opposition MPs. Congress alleges that 146 MPs have been suspended at the behest of the central government. 

BJP sidelined Chouhan: Patwari

Not only did Patwari accuse BJP of monarchy, but he also claimed that BJP has completely sidelined Shivraj Singh Chouhan after winning the state showcasing his face only. He said, “BJP showed Shivraj's face in the elections and changed the CM after the results. Look at the process of selection of Chief Ministers of the three states (MP, Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh).”

He questioned, “Don't the MLAs have the right to choose the Chief Minister of their choice? Shivraj told his promises and ideas to the people of the state and at the end he was sidelined.”

