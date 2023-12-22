'We Will All Work For Betterment Of State', Says CM Mohan Yadav After Meeting Parliamentarians From Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with all the Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on Thursday and said that all will work for the betterment of the state.

"Today in Delhi, there was a meeting with MPs from Madhya Pradesh. I'm happy that I got the chance to meet all of them. It was the first such meeting after the elections. We will all work for the betterment of MP. I hope that after the elections, all MPs win yet again under the leadership of PM Modi," said CM Mohan Yadav.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh met with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Delhi on Thursday.

After the meeting, Digvijaya Singh said that the people have given the newly elected Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav an opportunity and he should live up to his promises.

"People have given him (Mohan Yadav) an opportunity. He should fulfil his promises. I will always cooperate for the development of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh told ANI.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took stock of shelter homes in Bhopal on Wednesday and said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the people staying in night shelters do not face any kind of problem.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The cold is increasing. In such a situation, today I met the patients staying in night shelters, their families and citizens, to know about their well-being. It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that the people staying in night shelters do not face any kind of problem, necessary instructions have been given for this."