Indore: DAVV Comes Up With Strict Rules To Check Paper Leak Cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hounded by regular question paper leak cases, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to crack the whip. It has decided to tighten the noose around teaching and non-teaching employees involved in paper leak cases.

The university has prepared a proposal recommending strict action against stakeholders found involved in paper leak cases.

The proposal stipulates action against colleges doubling up as exam centres, centre superintendents, teaching and non-teaching employees found involved in the malpractice.

As per the proposal, the invigilators and babus if found involved in the wrongdoing will face termination.

In the case of private institutes, which double up as exam centres, the university will instruct the college management to sack such employees. In the case of government colleges, the university will recommend action against the involved persons to the Department of Higher Education (DAVV).

The proposal also states that the superintendent would be debarred for a period of five years if a paper leak takes place from his centre. Apart from this, the college doubling as an exam centre will not be allowed to admit students for three years after paper leak from its premises.

The university prepared such stringent guidelines as question paper leak cases were not stopping despite all efforts and the university could do little about it for many years. The modus operandi was that the envelopes of question papers would be opened at exam centres and someone would click photos of the papers and circulate them to students through WhatsApp.

The first incident of paper leak came to light in April 2022 when four students were seen not entering the exam hall but watching something on their mobile. On learning about this, a flying squad reached the college concerned and caught the students. Paper of the exam scheduled for the day was found on their mobile phone which was received around 15 minutes ahead of the exams. In May, question papers of Business Regulatory Framework and Business Organisation and Communication subjects were leaked around 8 hours before the commencement of the exam sending the university in a tizzy.

An inquiry committee of DAVV had confirmed the leak after which the university had cancelled both the papers. Police had arrested Bhuvanesh Singh Pawar, a professor of Radiant Institute of Management and Science (RIMS) in BCom paper leak case.

The accused, taking undue advantage of his duty in examination work, had obtained the BCom papers and had passed them on to some students. It was learnt that he had broken the seal of the envelopes containing question papers before keeping them at the police station and shared photos of the same with some students. Since the incident, the university was preparing guidelines for curbing such incidents.

Invigilators, babus need to surrender mobiles

As per the proposal, invigilators and babus on exam duty would have to surrender their mobile phones 30 minutes ahead of the commencement of the exam to the centre superintendent who would put them in an almirah and seal it. The invigilators and babus would get their mobile phones back only after the exam is over.