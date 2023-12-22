Indore: Rail Movement On Second Line To Start On Dec 29

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is good news for railway passengers as the second railway line between Indore and Ujjain is likely to open for operation by December 28 night or December 29. The finishing work on the Indore-Ujjain doubling project is going on at a fast pace. The work of track doubling on the 73.79 km long Indore-Ujjain section is being carried out in three blocks. The doubling work between Barlia-Laxmibai Nagar block, which is about 21 km long is going on at a fast pace.

Under the project, the yard remodelling work at Mangliagaon and Laxmibai Nagar railway station is going on at war footing. ‘Under the mega block the speed of the yard remodelling of both the railway stations has been increased and as a result, the remaining work like track and signal linking is going on at a fast pace. We are working to complete the entire doubling work by December 26.

Importantly, the date of inspection by the Commissioner Railway Safety is fixed for December 28. Generally, CRS gives on the spot nod for opening up of any new line for train operation. As a procedure, the Construction Department formally releases the project completion certificate. If everything goes well, the second line may open for movement of the trains by December 28 itself or by December 29,’ high level official sources informed this correspondent on Thursday.

Tunnel on Indore-Dahod new line may be completed before time

AK Mishra, general manager of Western Railway has stated that the construction work of about 2.7 km long tunnel on the Indore-Dahod new rail line project, would be completed before time. The tunnel is being constructed close to Tehi (Pithampur) from three directions. Mishra was in the city and replied to only one question of the media after participating in the video-conferencing of Chairman Railway Board.