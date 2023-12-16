 Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates PM Modi's Viksit Bharat Yatra In Ujjain; Roadshow Begins
A 7km-long route earmarked for the rally has been all decked up with flowers and banners of the BJP leaders.

FPJ Web Desk Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Viksit Bharat Yatra' at Dussehra Ground in Ujjain on Saturday. This is Mohan Yadav's first public event after he was sworn in as the Chief Ministerof Madhya Pradesh.

A 7km-long route earmarked for the rally has been all decked up with flowers and banners of the new CM. Heavy security has been deployed across the city.

Other senior BJP leaders flagged off the Viksit Bharat Yatra, also known as 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at different regions of the state.

For instance, BJP State President VD Sharma headed the yatra in Panna, Deputy Chief Secretary Rajendra Shukla in Rewa, Union Minister Virendra Khatiq in Chhattarpur, former union minister and MLA Prahlad Patel in Narsinghpur, MLA Bhagwan Das Sabnani in Bhopal, former Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra in Datia, MP Sudhir Gupta in Mandsaur,  ex-MP Ganesh Singh in Satna. 

BJP's 'Viksit Bharat Yatra' aims to communicate the public welfare schemes of Modi government and Shivraj government to the common people. The rally will move across Madhya Pradesh and cover every panchayat of the state before it concludes on 26 January 2024.

